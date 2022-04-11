Stage 2 load shedding confirmed as unit trips at Medupi

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom has announced Stage 2 load shedding after Unit 5 at the Medupi Power Station trip on Monday, leading to over 700MW of power being lost in the grid.

Eskom said it would release a comprehensive statement in due course.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said in a brief note to media: “Unit 5 of Medupi Power Station has just tripped, taking some 700MW capacity with. Regretfully, Stage 2 loadshedding has been implemented immediately. A full statement will be published in due course”.