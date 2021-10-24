Stage 2 load shedding on Monday and Tuesday nights

LOAD shedding will be suspended at 5am today (Monday) but South Africans will be hit by loadshedding tonight (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) night to “replenish energy reserves for the following day”. “Load shedding will be suspended at 5:00 on Monday as Eskom has made some progress in replenishing the emergency generation reserves.

“However, due to the loss of Koeberg Unit 1 yesterday (Sunday) morning, we anticipate the need to utilise emergency reserves extensively during the next few days to avoid loadshedding,” Eskom said yesterday (Sunday). “In order to achieve this, Stage 2 loadshedding will be required during Monday and Tuesday nights in order to replenish the emergency reserves for the following day,” Eskom added. According to the power utility, Koeberg Unit 1 tripped yesterday (Sunday) morning as a result of a fault on a feedwater pump, which is on the secondary plant.

The plant was shut down in accordance with standard plant operating procedures. Eskom has assured that there are no nuclear safety concerns on the reactor side f the plant and it will be restarted once the feedwater pump fault has been resolved. “The investigation into the feedwater pump fault is in progress,” Eskom said.