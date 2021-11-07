Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented throughout the week

Cape Town – Stage 2 load shedding will continue throughout the week, starting from 5am on Monday until 5am on November 13, power utility Eskom said on Sunday. Eskom said in a statement that “events” over the past two days have required extensive use of emergency generating reserves. This hampered the recovery of the dam levels at the pumped storage power stations, depleting already low diesel levels.

“Since the power system remains volatile and unpredictable, higher stages of load shedding may be required,” the power utility warned. The above-mentioned events are as follows: On Saturday, Eskom said there was an incident in Zambia that affected the entire southern African power pool wherein the imported power from Cahora Bassa was reduced by 1 000MW. In addition to that, a Tutuka generator tripped and a unit at Tutuka power station was forced to shut down.

There were also a number of delays in returning a unit each at Lethabo and Majuba power stations. On Sunday, a unit each at Medupi and Matla power stations tripped. The high usage of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) over the past two weeks has resulted in limited diesel stock being available.