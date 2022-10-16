Stage 2 load shedding to be suspended at midnight, but expect blackouts from 4pm this week

Johannesburg – Eskom has announced that it will suspended Stage 2 load shedding from midnight on Sunday, but blackouts from 4pm can be expected next week until at least Wednesday. Eskom said it was implementing the continued load shedding to help manage emergency generation reserves in the evenings.

Eskom had announced on Friday that it was suspending load shedding for the weekend. However, the announcement was short-lived after the power utility said it would reinstate load shedding at 2pm on Saturday. This came after four generating units broke down at the Grootvlei, Camden and Medupi power stations.

Eskom said on Sunday it would publish a further update on Wednesday, or as soon as any further significant changes had occurred. “Since yesterday afternoon two generation units at Grootvlei as well as a unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service. “A generation unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs.

“We currently have 5 244MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 612MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. He said load shedding was the last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Last week, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer apologized to the agricultural sector for the strain load shedding was putting on their businesses and said South Africans should expect rolling load shedding blackouts for at least the next 18 months.

