Stage 2 load shedding to kick in at 8am on Thursday

Johannesburg - Eskom said on Thursday it would implement rotational powercuts from 8 am to 10 pm due to an increase in breakdowns of its generation units, warning that the blackouts could continue into the weekend.

"The delay of the return to service of two units at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdowns of four units at Kriel, Tutuka and Kendal have resulted in the need for load shedding today," it said in a statement.

"These units removed more than 2,000 MW of capacity from the system. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service."

It said this would necessitate "Stage 2" load shedding, entailing the suppression of 2,000 megawatts of demand to avoid tripping the national grid.

"There is a high possibility that Stage 2 load shedding may be escalated to Stage 3 for the evening peak. This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend," Eskom warned.