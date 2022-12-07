Stage 6 load shedding means at least 6-10 hours blackouts per day

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom has announced Stage 6 load shedding due to breakdowns at some of its power stations. Eskom has yet to release more information about the breakdowns after it implemented Stage 6 load shedding from midday on Wednesday.

It said South Africa would be plunged to Stage 6 load shedding blackouts until further notice. “This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha briefly. The load shedding monitoring app, EskomSePush and PowerAlert.co.za has calculated South Africa has endured over 3 214 hours or 143 days of load shedding in 2022 alone.

This is the highest levels of load shedding the country has ever endured. But what does Stage 6 load shedding mean for the regular person at home? According to Eskom, Stage 6 load shedding means they have to shed over 6000 MW to stabilise the grid.

For example, if you live in Illovo, Sandton, Stage 6 load shedding on Wednesday means you will lose up to 8 hours of power in a 24 hour cycle on Wednesday. The load shedding in Joburg typically takes place in two hour cycles, but there is provision for one four hour load shedding bout at times. For example, Illovo residents in Block 9, have scheduled load shedding between 12-2am, 6-8am, 2-4pm and again between 10-12 midnight on Wednesday.

