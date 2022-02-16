Stepdad convicted on 426 charges related to child porn, rape and forcing stepsons to rape their sister

Pretoria – The High Court sitting in Benoni has found a 41-year-old man guilty on two counts of using a child for child pornography; three counts of creation or production of child pornography; 407 counts of possession of child pornography; two counts of rape; two counts of attempted compelled rape. Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Gauteng north region, said the man was also found guilty on two counts of sexual assault; compelled rape; compelled sexual assault; exposure or display of child pornography to children; two counts of compelling or causing a child to witness sexual assault; and two counts of compelling or causing a child to witness sexual masturbating.

“The man pleaded guilty to all 426 charges against him, and handed in his guilty plea. He committed these offences towards his two stepsons and daughter between 2012 and 2021,” said Mahanjana. At the time of the incidents, the boys were between the ages of six to14 and the daughter was seven-months old, until she was eight. The offences took place in their family home when the mother of the children was at work, and the children were left in his care.

“When at work, he would often ask the minor boys to take pictures of their sister’s private parts and send them to him for his pleasure,” said Mahanjana. In his plea statement, the accused admitted to raping the male children “a couple of times”, and compelling them to rape their sister or perform sexual acts to each other while he watched. He also admitted to making the children watch while he performed sexual acts to one of them.

“The man also pleaded to attempt to rape his minor daughter a couple of times, but failed. The judge said he was satisfied that the man pleaded guilty freely and asked that the names of the children and the man not be mentioned to protect the minors,” said Mahanjana. The accused was arrested in February last year, when one of the children confided in one of the family relatives, and the matter was then reported to the police. The rest of the children then later opened up about their experiences as well.