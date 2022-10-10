Steve Biko Academic Hospital resumes with surgeries after aircon malfunction

Pretoria – The Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH) has announced that it has resumed all surgeries after problems with the air conditioning system had been resolved. “The Steve Biko Academic Hospital would like to notify the public that its chillers are fully operational and therefore the air conditioning system is now providing the desired temperature control that allows safe performance of all surgeries,” the hospital’s spokesperson chief executive, Dr Mathabo Mathebula said.

“Starting from (today) Monday 10 October 2022, all patients scheduled for various types of surgeries will be put back to the operation lists, and each one shall be notified accordingly.” Mathebula said patients are requested to monitor the phones on numbers they provided to the hospital, for ease of communication. The main entrance of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital. File Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/ANA Patients whose operations were postponed last week, may also assist by phoning their respective wards and the outpatients departments (OPD) to enquire.

“This can be done by phoning the specific telephone extension or Switchboard number 012 354 1000 and request to be put through to a specific ward or OPD extension. A catch up on the lost theatre time will be effected to allow the facility get back to the original schedule or even better by December 2022,” said Mathebula. “The management of SBAH extends a word of appreciation to various stakeholders for the assistance offered including cluster hospitals and University of Pretoria Oral and Dental Hospital management and staff for availing the operation theatres for performance of selected urgent surgeries.” The hospital CEO also apologized for the disruption.

“We would also like to express our sincere appreciation for the cooperation and understanding that the public, patients and staff demonstrated during the past week and once more apologise for the inconvenience,” she said. IOL