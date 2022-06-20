Still no sign of missing Gauteng boy who fell into open manhole

Durban - Eight days ago, Khayalethu Magadla was out playing with friends when he slipped and fell down an uncovered manhole in Dlamini Park in Soweto. Last week, emergency teams turned to technology to search for the six-year-old boy.

IOL reported that robots were being used to bolster the search. However, there isl no sign of Khayalethu. City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they had since discovered four manholes along the pipeline that the child was believed to have fallen into. Mulaudzi said emergency service would continue to explore the area in the hope of finding the boy.

It has been a week since Khayalethu Magadla slipped into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto. Despite ongoing searches, emergency teams have yet to locate the boy’s body. He said a floating boat, fitted with an underwater camera and camera on the surface, would also be used in the search.

"This will give us a 360 degree view of the pipeline. We are also deploying our technicians along the pipeline, using an external air supply system," Mulaudzi said. @CityofJoburgEMS Its #Day7 today we continue to search for young Khayalethu who slipped and fell into a manhole last Sunday,we have discovered other 4 manholes along the pipeline which were covered we will be exploring with the hope of locating the young boy.@CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/H3q8sKYern — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 19, 2022

He said teams would remove any uncertainty along the pipeline leading to the split chamber. "We are hoping that if we don't locate him along the pipeline, we will be able to locate him at the split chamber." Mulaudzi said they were hoping to help give the family closure, no matter how long it took.