Still no word on what started the fire at Waterkloof Air Force Base

Durban - There is still no word on what started the fire at the Waterkloof Air Force Base at the weekend. However, South African National Defence Force spokesperson, Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, said the preliminary investigation had been completed.

"The report will be compiled and given to the Chief of the SANDF to apply his mind to it. When the Chief of the SANDF has fully studied the report, and gave his guidelines, it will then be communicated to all members of the media as earlier promised," he said. On Sunday, Mahapa said a fire broke out at the Bulk Fuel Depot at Air Force Base Waterkloof at approximately 7pm and was contained within the hour by the South African Air Force Fire fighting teams from both Air Force Base Waterkloof and Air Force Base Swartkops in Valhalla, Pretoria. No structural damage was reported.

Mahapa also quashed allegations linking the incident to the fire that broke out at Parliament on January 2. Speaking to the Pretoria News, Mahapa cautioned against making unfounded assumptions at this stage, saying investigations were under way. He further shot down the possibility of foul play as the cause of the fire, saying that the base was manned by 24-hour security.