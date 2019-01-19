Felix Mupambe, 60, from Mkhombane informal settlement in Zwavelpoort, Pretoria East. A large tree fell on his minibus, caravan and car after a severe storm. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Hands on his head, Felix Mupambe surveyed the damage caused by Thursday night’s storm which left him homeless. Within minutes, he said, he saw his life literally come crashing down.

A tree fell across his car, minibus and caravan in the Mkhombane informal settlement in Zwavelpoort, Pretoria east.

He said his wife had gone to buy paraffin and he was in their room when he heard a loud bang on the caravan and, within seconds, the rain was pouring inside.

He said, looking at the tree: “My minibus is in there, that is what I use to put food on the table. Right now I can’t go to work and I don’t know how I am going to support my family.”

Pretoria News