The irate workers said they were recruited by retired nurse and founder of Soweto Women of Integrity NGO, Nomsa Dlamini, who promised them permanent jobs at Pikitup and the City of Joburg.
Nolufefe Gwanya alleged Dlamini duped them into cleaning the streets while she pocketed the proceeds.
“When we started working in June, she said after six months we would be placed in positions at Pikitup and the maintenance department. But we have not been paid since, and when we demand our wages she keeps telling us that she is trying to get funders for the project but does not provide us with proof of her efforts,” she said.
“We heard there were donors who supported this project and that she received R20million from a local school, yet she refuses to pay us,” alleged Gwanya.