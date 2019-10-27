Street cleaners claim NGO cheating them out of wages









File image: IOL More than 300 street cleaners picketed outside the City of Joburg’s Orlando East, Soweto, office demanding wages they were promised five months ago. The irate workers said they were recruited by retired nurse and founder of Soweto Women of Integrity NGO, Nomsa Dlamini, who promised them permanent jobs at Pikitup and the City of Joburg. Nolufefe Gwanya alleged Dlamini duped them into cleaning the streets while she pocketed the proceeds. “When we started working in June, she said after six months we would be placed in positions at Pikitup and the maintenance department. But we have not been paid since, and when we demand our wages she keeps telling us that she is trying to get funders for the project but does not provide us with proof of her efforts,” she said. “We heard there were donors who supported this project and that she received R20million from a local school, yet she refuses to pay us,” alleged Gwanya.

The EFF’s Orland branch secretary, Kazier Gau, said they were approached by the workers to intervene in their stand-off with Dlamini. He applauded Dlamini’s efforts to create employment but said her funding proposal was flawed.

“We picked up that the local officials didn’t assist her (Dlamini) to put the project into the right perspective so that relevant departments could support her,” said Gau, who denied that Dlamini had received millions of rand.

“We went to Pikitup to find out why they are not working with these workers and learned that she registered her company as an NGO and only submitted a one-page proposal, which cannot convince funders,” said Gau.

Dlamini denied receiving funding and promising the workers full-time jobs. She said they were volunteers.

“These people are volunteers and they know that very well. I even told them that I had no money, but whenever there are vacancies at City Parks and Pikitup, I will try to squeeze them in because I have a relationship with these two organisations,” she said, adding that she was getting help from the local EFF to refine the proposal to raise funds for the project

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi denied working with Dlamini and said the organisation advertises available vacancies for individuals to apply directly.

“I don’t know of any such agreement and we don’t recruit people through NGOs. Those who want to work for us should apply for vacancies directly,” he said.

City Parks managing director in Soweto Lunga Ncapai confirmed knowing Dlamini but said City Parks does not have a relationship with Dlamini’s company nor did it promise to absorb the cleaners as employees.

Sunday Independent