Picture: Supplied.

Vanderbijlpark - At least three pupils were killed and multiple injured following a structural collapse at a high school in Vanderbijlpark, authorities confirmed on Friday. The incident happened on Friday morning at Hoërskool Driehoek, the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed.

According to the department, a walkway collapsed in the school precinct, instantly killing three pupils and leaving multiple more injured.

Paramedics put the number of those deceased at four, however.

It remains unclear where exactly the walkway is situated or what led to the collapse.

Netcare11 spokesperson Shawn Herbst also confirmed the incident, saying Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a structural collapse at around 8.30am.

"Reports from the scene indicate that multiple people sustained injuries when a bridge collapsed, believed to have trapped people in the process.

"Multiple people have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, at least five people are in a critical condition and four people are believed deceased.

He said rescue teams were at the scene and that the number of patients as well as injuries could change as rescue efforts continue.

The department confirmed that MEC Panyaza Lesufi was headed to the school and would provide more information on the incident.

* This is a developing story.