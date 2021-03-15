Student shot and wounded in national shutdown protests in Gauteng

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - A STUDENT was shot and wounded during a clash between police and students in Johannesburg this afternoon. eNCA reported that police used teargas to disperse the crowd and several students were arrested. According to reports, the student was rushed to hospital. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said officers, deployed in Braamfontien, had not fired any shots during the said protests. However, in an effort to disperse volatile crowds, only a smoke grenade was used in one incident and water cannons in others. "This matter has not been officially reported to the SAPS making it difficult to ascertain the nature of the student's injuries as well as the circumstances under which the injuries were sustained. Police are looking forward to interviewing the student as well as obtaining the medical report regarding this matter," Naidoo said.

Earlier in the day, students burnt tyres and shops were forced to close in Johannesburg as protesters embarked on a national shutdown over tertiary funding on Monday.

This comes after the South African Students Congress (Sasco) declared a national shutdown on Saturday.

IOL reported that the call for a national shutdown came amid ongoing student protests at Wits University, University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of Limpopo, the University of Cape Town and the Central University of Technology as students vowed to continue the fight for free higher education.

The students are calling for historic debts to be scrapped and free registration for all students in 2021, amongst other demands.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested four police officers in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba, the 35-year-old bystander who was shot dead during protests outside Wits University last week.

Ntumba was shot dead - allegedly by police, when he found himself in the line of fire as protesting students and police clashed in the streets of Johannesburg.

The actions of officers has called into question the use of rubber bullets during protests.

Human Rights Watch in SA has called for the SAPS to place a moratorium on the use of shotgun-fired rubber bullets,

IOL