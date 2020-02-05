About 40 security guards are monitoring a number of students taking part in a hunger strike at the University of Witwatersrand. Members of the Wits student representative council embarked on the strike at Solomon Mahlangu House. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The students of University of Witwatersrand (Wits) who embarked on a hunger strike on Tuesday said there would be a shutdown if their demands were not met. Students embarked on the second day of their hunger strike demanding that classes be halted until financial grievances were addressed.

This comes after the students were told by the university management that those with outstanding fees cannot register for their studies this academic year.

“We are demanding that those who owe R100 000 or less to be registered immediately, and we are giving them time to fix it before the end of this week or there will be a shutdown," Wits student representative council (SRC) President, Sisanda Mbolekwa said.

Mbolekwa said their hunger strike was peaceful and they were surprised to see that the university management called in armed security guards. The university stepped up security on campus, while students embarked on a hunger strike.