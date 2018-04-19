Parliament - MPs on Friday welcomed Thursday's arrest of two prison warders for allegedly helping 16 dangerous inmates escape from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, more popularly known as Sun City, almost two weeks ago.

"We welcome the arrests, as it shows that police and crime intelligence are hard at work in ensuring that the culprits of such acts will not go unpunished," said Mathole Motshekga, chairman of Parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services.

"The committee was gravely concerned with the recent spate of escapes because the safety of the South African public is paramount."

On Thursday, the committee heard that 10 of the escapees were still at large. Last week, two inmates were killed following a shootout with police. Another four have been rearrested.

The 16 escapees, most of them jailed for rape, robbery and murder, broke through a wall inside the prison before escaping.

The jailbreak followed another daring escape from Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town last month. In this case, all six inmates were rearrested.

African News Agency/ANA