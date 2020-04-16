Supermarkets are NOT allowed to sell cooked food during lockdown

Johannesburg - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has clarified supermarkets are not allowed to sell cooked foods.

This comes after a number of supermarkets and food markets have persisted with the sale of hot foods including full chickens, hot chips and other deli foods during the lockdown.

South Africa is currently on Day 21 of a 35-day lockdown, but some supermarkets and food markets continue to contravene the lockdown regulations.

“We would like to clarify the situation (around cooked foods),” said Patel.

“When takeaways and restaurants were closed (at the start of the lockdown), we also communicated to the supermarkets their hot food sections need to be closed.

“As the law stands, it needs to be observed, it is very clear what the position is, they are not allowed to sell cooked foods,” said Patel.

Earlier this week, chef Luyanda Mafanya caused a stir on social media when the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) revoked her essential services permit after she tweeted she aimed to prepare, sell and deliver her dishes to clients.

“Prepared food is not an essential service. Delivery is only allowed for essential products and services,” the CIPC told the chef.

This came after a number of people on Twitter had called Mafanya to order, saying she should stay home and not deliver the food.

Also this week, a Cape Town restaurant, The Lawns, was forced to close after a backlash on social media after it advertised it was operating and had posted specials on its Instagram page.

The restaurant also had its essential services certificate revoked.

Meanwhile, Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the Presidency, said alcohol and cigarettes were still not allowed to be sold and the regulations around the movement of alcohol remained as advised previously.

“The transportation of liquor is prohibited except where alcohol is required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industry use and household cleaning products,” the regulations read.

IOL

