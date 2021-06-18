Support for pupils, teachers after Finetown principal’s murder at school

Johannesburg - A Finetown primary school principal was gunned down in his car as he arrived at school on Friday morning. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit Buyani Primary School on Friday, in a bid to provide support to learners and teachers.

Police are investigating a case of murder and are searching for the shooters. “The police were called at about 7am at one of the primary schools in Ennerdale, Finetown,” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said. “On arrival they found a Mercedes-Benz idling, and on the driver’s side there was a man who was shot several times.

“It was later discovered that the man was the school principal who was shot while entering the school.” He said the killer was still at large and the motive for the murder remained unknown. Lesufi said he was “shocked and outraged” by the killing of the Buyani Primary School principal.

“Without even knowing the motive for this heartless act, we condemn the shooting of the principal of Buyani Primary and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. “We further call on our law enforcement agencies to pull out all the stops to ensure the perpetrators of this senseless crime are brought to book,” MEC Lesufi said. Lesufi was expected to visit the school and engage those affected.