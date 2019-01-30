Here's how to port from #Vodacom to @CellC. pic.twitter.com/fe8swOr9Pp— Moiloa_TheGreat (@KaraboMoiloa) January 30, 2019
@CellC, @TelkomZA, @MTNza, I am on contract with @Vodacom. 1 year in. How can I port to you? #Vodacom #ShutDownVodacom— Pirates_All_Day 🇿🇦 (@Bogozola) January 30, 2019
There are better products than this #Vodacom crap, Me&U Mobile gives you unlimited calls for just R349 and Rain give you unlimited data for R250 why keep Vodacom? they have 41M users lets bring that number down "Nkosana Makate"— Rural Advocate (@RuralAdvcoate) January 30, 2019
Entlek entlek @Vodacom you guys didn’t learn a thing from the Momentum PR disaster on how they handled the life cover issue. Gone are the days when BIG corporates could bully consumers & get away with it. You dealing with “woke” consumers now! Be warned! #Vodacom— Gopolang Peme (@GopzaPeme) January 30, 2019
Show your outrage by porting your number or cancelling your contracts. I am porting #Vodacom "Nkosana Makate"— Mathabatha (@Tabudim) January 30, 2019
I hope our leaders will also boycott #Vodacom Durban July & stenographers boycott Vodacom Journalist Of The Year Award in solidarity with #NkosanaMakate.#VodacomPayMakate— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) January 30, 2019
IOL
I’m about to be a an @MTNza customer. Been with @Vodacom for almost 20yrs— Lsg (@boltbolaya) January 30, 2019
All because Vodacom is playing ‘not nice’ with other children #PayMakate #vodacom