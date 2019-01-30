Nkosana Makate Picture: Facebook

Vodacom sending Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and #PleaseCallMe movement convener Modise Setoaba a cease-and-desist letter ordering them to desist from calling for a protest at any Vodacom premises social media users are rallying behind their cause. CApe Town - Despite





Lesufi has been vocal on social media in calling for the cellular service provider to pay out Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate, who has spent 18 years in a David and Goliath battle with the company. He has however denied that he is involved in organising protest action against Vodacom or that he ever met with Makate.





The Constitutional Court in 2016 ruled that Vodacom had to start negotiating a fair settlement with Makate but after protracted negotiations he rejected their offer earlier this year.



On Wednesday, Lesufi, the #PleaseCallMe movement and the ANC's Liliesleaf Farm branch gave Vodacom until 10 am on January 31 to resolve the dispute with Makate or face mass action.





Twitter users are not waiting for Vodacom to settle, and are instead threatening to abandon the cellular service provider in favour of its rivals.

















There are better products than this #Vodacom crap, Me&U Mobile gives you unlimited calls for just R349 and Rain give you unlimited data for R250 why keep Vodacom? they have 41M users lets bring that number down "Nkosana Makate" — Rural Advocate (@RuralAdvcoate) January 30, 2019





Entlek entlek @Vodacom you guys didn’t learn a thing from the Momentum PR disaster on how they handled the life cover issue. Gone are the days when BIG corporates could bully consumers & get away with it. You dealing with “woke” consumers now! Be warned! #Vodacom — Gopolang Peme (@GopzaPeme) January 30, 2019





Show your outrage by porting your number or cancelling your contracts. I am porting #Vodacom "Nkosana Makate" — Mathabatha (@Tabudim) January 30, 2019





I hope our leaders will also boycott #Vodacom Durban July & stenographers boycott Vodacom Journalist Of The Year Award in solidarity with #NkosanaMakate.#VodacomPayMakate — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) January 30, 2019



