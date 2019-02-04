Murder accused Fita Khupe, 61, has been denied bail. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Fita Khupe, 61, the surviving Vlakfontein murder accused was on Monday denied bail in the Protea Magistrate's Court. His co-accused, 27-year-old Vusi Ernest Mabaso, was found dead in a police cell last month.

The pair were arrested and charged with the multiple murders of seven members of the Khoza family whose bodies they stashed in the deceased's family home in Vlackfontein.

Last week, community leader Rebecca Moloi took the stand to say the community was against Khupe being granted bail.

She handed over a petition containing about 2 000 signatures from residents who said they were tired of crimes against women and children going unpunished.

"We don’t want Khupe to be granted bail‚" said Moloi.

“Since Khupe was a foreign national‚ there was no guarantee that he would not flee South Africa.”

