Suspect arrested after Joburg supermarket robbed with toy gun

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – A man is alleged to have used a toy gun to rob a supermarket victim in the Johannesburg CBD. The man, 43, had fled after the robbery, but members of the community and police officer who were patrolling nearby gave chase when they heard the victim’s screams. He was apprehended and a toy gun and money were found on him. Johannesburg Central Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the robbery happened at the corners of Plein and Rissik streets around 7pm on Wednesday. Mbele said two men entered Dialo Supermarket, on the corners of Joubert and Bree streets, pretending to be customers. One of them, he saids bought Rooibos tea.

“When the cashier fetched the tea, a firearm was pointed at him.

“His accomplice took an undisclosed amount of money from the till before they fled the scene.”

Mbele said the cashier screamed for help and the community came to his rescue and gave chase.

“Police busy with their routine crime prevention duties saw a group of people chasing someone. They joined them and managed to apprehend one suspect and his accomplice is still at large.

“A firearm, which happened to be a toy gun and money were recovered from him,” Mbele said.

Investigations are under way and the suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Ivan Brigadier Perumal commended good working relationship between the police and the community. He urged the community to keep on being our eyes and ears in the fight against crime.

IOL