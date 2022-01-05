Suspect arrested for damage to Constitutional Court

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed they have placed one suspect in custody for damaging parts of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday. Social media has been abuzz with claims that a man was shooting at the Constitutional Court; however, these claims have been dismissed.

National police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda told IOL the incident occurred just before 9am. “Police were called in when a man was breaking the windows of the Constitutional Court with a hammer. “Police ordered the man to stop, but he continued. Police then fired a warning shot and the man stopped. He was subsequently arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Constitutional Court. 😬 pic.twitter.com/gjqlyTK2jm — 🍃mama canna 🍃 (@yeahjustumi) January 5, 2022 He said the 36-year-old man was expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property. The Constitutional Court is the highest court in South Africa and was born of the country's first democratic Constitution in 1994. This is the second South African democratic landmark to have been damaged in days, following a fire that broke out in Parliament on Sunday.