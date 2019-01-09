Hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro File picture: Fanelesibonge Bengu

Johannesburg - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro's wife Trisha at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast (BnB).



According to police, the murder took place in the early hours of New Year's Eve.





Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to The Daily Sun that a suspect is in custody and will appear in court on Thursday after being charged with murder.





The couple had reportedly been visiting a friend in Bellevue, Johannesburg who had invited them over for drinks when an argument broke out between them. The couple left and Pitch Black Afro ( real name Thulani Ngcobo) reportedly went to sleep at the BnB the couple had booked in to, but a barefoot Trisha allegedly ran back into the flat. According to reports, she was visibly upset.





Trisha allegedly continued drinking with the occupants of the flat and was accompanied to the BnB where she was staying with Pitch Black Afro the following morning.





While the exact details of the fatal incident are still unclear, other guests at the BnB reportedly heard disturbing noises coming from the couple's room.



