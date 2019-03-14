FAMILY members at the scene after Mondeor High School Grade 11 learner Khulani Mathebula, 19, was stabbed to death. File photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Khulani Mathebula has appeared at the Juvenile Court in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Thursday. Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter has been rolled over to Friday to allow the suspect to be assessed by a probation officer.

“The probation officer will compile a report that will be presented to the court so that a process of conducting a preliminary inquiry can be kick started. That process as per prescripts of the child justice act should be conducted within 48 hours of the child’s arrest," she said.

The 13-year-old was found in possession of a knife which police suspect could have been used in the murder of Mathebula.

Two more suspects, both 15, were also arrested on Thursday morning, which brought the total number of people taken to custody in less than 24 hours to three.

Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) Spokesperson, Kay Makhubele said investigations are underway to find the cause of the incident.

“If it leads to the arrest of others, we will do so. At this stage we cannot be sure if there were any possessions taken from him. His cellphone was not found at the scene, but we still need to find out if he took it to school or he left it at home.”

The 19-year-old pupil was stabbed on Wednesday morning on his way to school and died on the scene.

The Star