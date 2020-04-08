Suspect nabbed for brutal murder of 14-year-old Simphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - One suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of Simphiwe Sibeko,14, from Soweto. The 2-year-old suspect from Snake Park in Dobsonville was allegedly found in Orange Farm on Tuesday, April 7, and has been in police custody since the time of his arrest. According to a statement released by SAPS, “Intelligence-driven information led to the arrest of the 22-year-old man who is suspected to be one of the killers of the 14-year-old girl from Soweto.” The family of the deceased were notified on Tuesday following the arrest. “The police came to inform us yesterday that one suspect was found in orange farm and the other one is on the run but hopefully not for long,” said Nandi Sibeko, mother of the deceased.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Nandi Sibeko, 40, weeps at her home in Dobsonville for her murdered 14-year-old daughter, Simphiwe. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Captain Makhubela said: “Police are searching for the second suspect that is still on the run.”

Police are appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the investigation to please call crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.

Simphiwe Sibeko,14 was a grade 9 learner at Aurora Girls High School. She was reported missing on Friday, April 3, in Dobsonville by her mother and was later found brutally murdered in a field between Mndeni and Naledi.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Joice Sibeko, Siphiwe's grandmother, at the family's Dobsonville home earlier this week. Picture Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency

Her funeral took place on Thursday at her home in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Gauteng Department of Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi told the Media on Monday at the deceased home that Sibeko’s memorial service will be held immediately after the National lockdown has been lifted to allow her peers to bid her farewell.

