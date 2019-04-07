File picture: Pexels

Pretoria - A suspect who assaulted a Sunnyside, Pretoria police officer on Friday has been admitted to hospital under police guard after he was shot in the leg, Gauteng police said. The incident happened when police officers who were on routine patrol confronted a man suspected of dealing in drugs, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Sunday.

"On approaching him, he ran away, and one police officer chased him on foot. The suspect turned around and attacked [the] police officer. The officer was hit with an object on his head.

"In defending himself, as the attacker had been joined by other people, he fired a warning shot but it could not stop the attack. Another shot was fired and the attacker was wounded in the leg."

Other officers who had came to his rescue managed to arrest the suspect, who would be charged with attempted murder when he appeared in court. The officer, a constable, was admitted to hospital in a stable condition, Dlamini said.

