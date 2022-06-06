Suspected robber shot dead in ‘popular family restaurant’ in Centurion

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said four men entered the restaurant at around 18.30pm, and one of them allegedly approached the manager and ordered him at gunpoint to proceed to the office without acting suspicious.

Durban: A suspected robber was shot dead at a restaurant in Centurion on Sunday evening.

“The security guard noticed this and swiftly reacted, fatally shooting the suspect while the other three fled the scene,” said Sello.

He said the suspect's firearm with a filed off serial number was seized.

Sello said police were still searching for the three suspects, and a case of business robbery was opened at Wierdabrug.