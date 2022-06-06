Suspected robber shot dead in ‘popular family restaurant’ in Centurion

Durban: A suspected robber was shot dead at a restaurant in Centurion on Sunday evening.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said four men entered the restaurant at around 18.30pm, and one of them allegedly approached the manager and ordered him at gunpoint to proceed to the office without acting suspicious.
“The security guard noticed this and swiftly reacted, fatally shooting the suspect while the other three fled the scene,” said Sello.
He said the suspect's firearm with a filed off serial number was seized.
Sello said police were still searching for the three suspects, and a case of business robbery was opened at Wierdabrug.
Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med Paramedics said they responded to a popular family restaurant in a shopping mall in Centurion for reports of a shooting incident.
“Reports from the scene are that a male approximately thirty years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”
The police request anyone who may information about the incident or the other three male suspects to please contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop Line at 0860 010 111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps App. All information received will be treated with strictest confidence.
IOL