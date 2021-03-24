Suspected serial rapist caught after 13 years on the run

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A suspected serial rapist alleged to have started going on a raping spree from as far back as 2008 until 2017 has been arrested. The man, accused of raping seven women, was allegedly found in possession of items believed to have been stolen from his rape victims, as well as robbery victims. Among the items in his possession were 40 cellphones. The 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after being spotted on the streets of Thaba Nchu by the Selosesha Tactical Response Team, the Provincial Crime intelligence Unit and the provincial Serial Electronic Cyber Investigation who had been looking for him all these years. According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, officials visited a few addresses where the suspect was last seen, but with no luck.

“While on their way to the last address, the suspect was spotted walking in a street and members approached him tactically, but upon seeing a marked police vehicle driving towards him, he fled.

“Members managed to catch up with him and he was arrested.

“The suspect was taken to his residence and on arrival police made another discovery of two flat screen TVs, two amplifiers, SANDF uniform, 40 cellphones, one geyser tank, one fan, a microwave, a lady’s handbag full of jewellery and one laptop,” Makhele said.

Asked what the man’s modus operandi was during the raping spree, Makhele said this would be revealed in court, since the suspect had used different strategies in all the cases being investigated.

He confirmed that the women were raped in Thaba Nchu and Marquard.

The suspect was expected to appear at the Thaba-Nchu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to face seven charges of rape and possession of suspected stolen goods.

More charges are expected to be added, as there is a possibility he could be linked to other cases outside the province, Makhele said.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the “splendid job” done by the police.

“It’s through this collective effort, one criminal responsible for many cases affecting women and children will be removed from our streets,” Motswenyane said.

IOL