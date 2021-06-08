Suspects arrested after copper plates are found inside stolen trailers

Johannesburg - Two people have been arrested for allegedly being behind a business robbery in Olifantsfotein, north of Joburg, where trailers worth millions were stolen.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele, the two were traced to De Deur in the south of Joburg where they were arrested and the copper plates were found inside the trailers.

Makhubele said allegations were that a group of people stole six trailers believed to be worth R7-million at business premises in Olifantsfontein on Sunday.

He said a tracking company traced the trailers and when they got there, they found three other trucks which had also been stolen.

Inside the trucks, Makhubele said, were copper plates estimated to be worth R3m.

The two suspects, found at men in Balmoral Estates in De Deur, were arrested and charged with the possession of stolen property and business robbery.

They were expected to appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said the success of this case, which came as a result of collaboration between police, the tracking company and Armed Defence Response, should send a stern message to criminals that police will come after them.

He also urged the arresting and investigating teams to ensure that sufficient evidence was collected towards building a case that can stand in court.

“Such acts of lawlessness will not be left unpunished. We will ensure that the perpetrators are caught and get to face the full might of the law," Mawela said.

