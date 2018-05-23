Friends, family and Kagiso community members have packed the South Gauteng High Court for the case of five men who allegedly murdered Jeanette Cindi and Lungelo Buthelezi. FILE PHOTO: ANA

Johannesburg - The trial of the five men accused of murdering a couple faced further hurdles on Thursday as the South Gauteng High Court heard that the group still requires legal representatives.

State prosecutor Carla Brits requested a postponement for representation for the five men to be organised. The matter was postponed to 20 June for legal representation to be finalised.

Bheki Mzama, 28, Sabatha Matoko, 30, Lindokhule Tembani, 24, Thamsanqa Msezane, 21, and Londani Mzama,23, are facing two counts of murder, three counts of rape, kidnapping, negligent driving and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

"This case will start on 28 August 2018. It's scheduled to take at least 15 days and I'm informed that you all applied for legal aid so the legal aid lawyers will come and visit each of you to take statements," Judge Ramarumo Monama told the men during proceedings.

"To make sure there are no hiccups, this matter will be postponed to June, so I'm given progress and I want to make sure it begins in August."

Msezane was part of a group of inmates that escaped from Johannesburg Prison, popularly known as Sun City, but was rearrested. He has since been kept in maximum security.

The group allegedly raped Jeanette Cindi, 34, several times before setting her and her friend Lungelo Buthelezi, 31, alight in April last year, while they were on their way home from a night out in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

The courtroom was filled with disgruntled Kagiso community members who were supporting the Cindi and Buthelezi families.

"Do they know the pain they are putting us through, we want this case to end," Cindi's sister Clowy said.

The indictment of the trial showed that the State will possibly be calling 39 witnesses.

