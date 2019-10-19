File picture: SAPS Twitter

EKURHULENI - The collaboration between members of the community and the South African Police Service (SAPS) has yet again proven to be effective resulting in the arrest of armed robbers and the recovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Germiston in Ekurhuleni on Friday afternoon, Gauteng police said. It was alleged that three suspects entered a shop in Germiston and pointed a firearm at the manager, demanding cash, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Saturday.

"The manager resisted while the community members who were around called the police. The swift response by the police led to the arrest of two suspects while still at the scene; and a loaded pistol was seized from the suspects."

Three more suspects fled the scene in two vehicles - a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota van. Preliminary investigation had linked the arrested suspects to other business robbery cases in Germiston.

Police had launched a manhunt for the suspects still at large, and appealled to anyone who might have information about their whereabouts to please contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 086-00-10111. The arrested suspects would appear in the Germiston Magistrates' Court on Monday, Peters said.