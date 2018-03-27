Joham - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said on Tuesday that they were dismayed about a robbery at another school in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

“We are convinced that there is a syndicate targeting our schools. We call upon police to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest those responsible. It is really disappointing that criminals are targeting our schools which are meant to benefit communities. How can four schools in the same area suffer in the hands of criminals in this manner. Communities must defend schools," said provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The GDE said that on Monday, criminals broke into Dr WF Nkomo High School, stealing at least seven laptops, nine computers, and all the nutrition stock at the school.

"Last week we reported that criminals broke into Masizane Primary School, Thohoyandou Primary School and Flavius Mareka Secondary School in Atteridgeville and stole computers and nutrition stock."

