Tafta urges the elderly to remain vigilant as state of disaster ends

Pretoria - The Association for the Aged (Tafta) has encouraged the elderly community to remain vigilant and informed on the progression of flattening the curve in order to protect themselves and others. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the end of the national state of disaster.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tafta said that since the start of the pandemic, it has put measures into place to ensure a low risk of exposure, infections and death to elders living at Tafta homes. As a result, the organisation has to date recorded 263 infections in older people, with 33 deaths and 66 staff infections with one death. “Currently, there are no infections at any of the Tafta buildings,” said Tafta CEO, Femada Shamam.

“In accordance with President Cyril Ramaphosa lifting the state of disaster as at midnight, 4 April 2022, all regulations and directions made in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act have been repealed at Tafta with immediate effect. “The few exceptions to this revocation include the wearing of masks and the limitation on gatherings, which will remain in place,” Shamam said. Shamam also stated that temperature checks for staff and elders will no longer be required. However, the daily screening process of staff will be simplified and continue in order to maintain a safe working environment.

Story continues below Advertisment

In his address on Monday, Ramaphosa said certain transitional provisions would remain in place for a period of 30 days after the termination of the national state of disaster while new regulations in terms of the National Health Act came into effect. He said the rules on the wearing of masks would remain in place. Travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. If a traveller does not submit a vaccine certificate or proof of a negative Covid-19 test, they will be required to do an antigen test on arrival.

Story continues below Advertisment