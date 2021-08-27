Taking Covid-19 jab takes us closer to things we have missed, says Gauteng govt as it urges people to vaccinate

Johannesburg - The Gauteng government has urged citizens to get vaccinated, telling locals that Covid-19 jabs are the first step to “bringing us closer to the things we have missed”. This comes as more than 2.95 million people have vaccinated against the virus since the South African government started its mass vaccination campaign with healthcare workers in February this year.

The pandemic has forced governments around the world to institute strict lockdowns as a measure to control its spread. Consequently, the lockdowns have caused untold mayhem to the local economy, affecting industries and leading to job losses and reduced income for many industries. Gauteng Government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said vaccinating reduces the chances of people getting severely ill, reduces hospitalisation and death as a consequence of the virus.

“Play your part by getting vaccinated to protect yourself, your loved ones and those who are vulnerable and at-risk of severe Covid-19 infection. “If you received a two-dose vaccine – remember to return for the 2nd dose on the appointed date for full protection,” he said. Mhaga said locals could get their second vaccination jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng.

“Residents can get their second dose at any vaccination site in Gauteng and do not need to return to the site where they received their first dose. “As at 26 August 2021, 2 952 823 doses have been administered in the province. “Persons who are 18 years and older are encouraged to visit their nearest vaccination sites and get vaccinated,” said Mhaga.

The 18 to 35 age group has provided a boost in the government’s mass vaccination drive, while on Tuesday, a pilot programme which would see minibus taxis ferry the elderly – those over 50 – kicked off in parts of Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The pilot programme is expected to run until September 4, before a decision is taken on whether to roll it out in all provinces. The Gauteng provincial government and the SABC also announced on Wednesday that the public broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park would be used as a pop-up vaccination site from Thursday until Saturday.