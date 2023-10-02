Taps to run dry with no water for parts of Joburg on Tuesday, Wednesday

Eastern parts of Johannesburg are expected to have no water on Tuesday as Joburg Water sets out to repair a reported leak. The announcement was made on Monday and it adds more pressure on officials who have been under pressure as the water issues in the Gauteng province were laid bare by angry residents mostly in the Joburg South regions last week.

Similar planned interruptions are expected in parts of Soweto on Wednesday. The suburbs that are expected to have no water include Highlands North, Savoy, Gresswold, Bramley, Waverley, Savoy Estate, Bramley Gardens and parts of Kew. Joburg Water said the impact on affected residents would be “no water” between 7am and 10pm on Tuesday.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi told news broadcaster eNCA that he was “very angry” about the water situation in the province. “I'm very angry. I have convened an emerged Provincial Executive Committee. I don't mind if Rand Water has challenges but they must consult us and involve us,” he said. Lesufi said they had been told by Rand Water that they would be making improvements on infrastructure, but he claimed provincial government was being treated “like commoners” and officials were not keeping them informed about developments at the state owned water agency.

“That is why we are missing in action because we don't have any information. The other week I saw a Rand Water poster and I asked is this fake or true, that is the level we are at,” he said. Lesufi blamed the water situation on the “incompetence of some officials” and said they should take responsibility for the situation. Meanwhile, parts of Soweto including Orlando East and a portion of Orlando West, Diepkloof Ext 1 to 4, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and the Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital will be without water on Tuesday as Joburg Water undergoes repairs on a 700 millimetre steel water pipe between Aeroton and the Orlando East reservoirs.