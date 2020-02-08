Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A minibus taxi driver died and 22 other people were injured, two seriously, one of them a three-year-old girl, when the taxi collided with two other vehicles on the N14 North near Lyttelton in Centurion, Pretoria, on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics and various other emergency services were on the scene at about 1pm, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement.

"The male driver was found half ejected, having suffered multiple fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on arrival. An adult male and a three-year-old girl were found to have suffered serious injuries.

"They were treated using advanced life support interventions and transported to Kalafong Hospital for further care. ER24 also treated and transported an adult female who had suffered moderate injuries to Kalafong Hospital."

Nineteen other people had suffered minor injuries and were transported by a variety of other private medical services to hospitals in the area. The fire department and metro police were also on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.