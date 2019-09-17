Pretoria - Not in our name is the message taxi operators are sending as they embark on a convoy on Tuesday morning from the Tshwane CBD. This after a recent spate of xenophobic attacks and looting of various shops coupled with the murders of women and children.

On the receiving end of the blame of the attacks and looting were mostly taxi drivers who had undertaken to rid the CBD drug and crime hotbeds of drug dealers.

Tshwane South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson MacDonald Malaya said the motorcade is a peaceful to simply clear their name.

"In the past two weeks we had a lot of incidents of looting and xenophobia."

"We as the taxi industry are saying no to xenophobia and in the same breathe drugs, irrespective of nationality."

He said as long as there are people are dealing in drugs, more especially in the city and ranks, they would not tolerate it.

"So we want make a statement that not on our name will we tolerate the xenophobia and looting."

He said the industry is predominantly male "so we are encouraging our brothers not to harm our children or mothers."

Speaking to the protest that following Jabu Baloyi's death, he said whenever the taxi industry is involved things get nasty and criminal elements get involved.

He said those apprehended mostly were community and there were not any taxi operators involved.

"If one of us is found to be wrong let the might of justice catch up with him.

"It's not the whole fully fledged taxi industry it's just the monitoring team, following protocol with a peaceful motorcade," said Makata

A 50-car convoy comprising of different taxi associations and operators will go through the CBD, Bosman, Sunnyside and Menlyn in a bid to send the message that they do not tolerate any violence or looting.

Pretoria News