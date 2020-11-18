Taxi protest: Gauteng Education asks parents to find alternative transport for matriculants

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Education has asked parents to make alternative transport arrangements for pupils, especially matrics, in light of the taxi protest on Wednesday. There were no taxis on Wednesday, leaving many people stranded. Those able to make their way to work and school arrived late as the protesting taxi operators caused major blockage on the N1. Spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were aware of the protest and that necessary contingency plans would be implemented accordingly and they would monitor the situation closely. The National Taxi Alliance organised a march to the Presidency at the Union Buildings that resulted in chaos from Johannesburg all the way to Tshwane. They will be issuing a memorandum of demands which include the fast tracking of the Covid-19 relief fund.

At the beginning of the hard lockdown, taxis were not allowed to load at a 100% capacity.

Due to the fact inter-provincial travelling was prohibited, long-distance taxis were also not operating, resulting in the industry being hard hit by the lockdown.

Mabona said law enforcement agencies undertook to be vigilant and would guard against any intimidation that may occur.

“It is unfortunate that we will experience such an inconvenience during this critical time of examination.

“Parents are encouraged to assist and make alternative transport arrangements especially for matric candidates. All our chief invigilators are empowered to manage such situations including facilitation of necessary concessions. Candidates must ensure that they reach their exam centres.”