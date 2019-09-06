Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted by men who drove off with her in a white Toyota Fortuner on Monday morning Photo: Facebook

Johannesburg - As shock continues over the details into Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnapping earlier this week, fresh details have emerged on one of the suspects. On Thursday, police arrested three people over the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl in front of Laerskool Kollegepark on Monday morning.

Among those arrested was a someone known to the family and a Grade RR teacher at the school.

Since then, reports have emerged that the teacher, who cannot be named until she appears in court, was friends with De Jager's mother.

Various posts on the suspect's social media show pictures of the two together on various occasions and in at least one instance, commenting on each other's posts.

Local resident and family friend Shaun Delport confirmed the two were friends but was unable to say for how long.

He would also not be drawn into speculation making the rounds on social media regarding the motive for the kidnapping, saying he had "no clue why she kidnapped" De Jager.

This as a voicenote purporting to be of the suspect's father makes the rounds claiming the teacher was the "mastermind" behind the kidnapping and had allegedly done it to get money to pay off her dealers.

The woman, along with two other suspects, will appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday and not Friday over the matter.

She has since been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.