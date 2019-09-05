To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Vanderbijlpark - The teacher arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl at her school earlier this week has been suspended, the Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Thursday. Amy'Leigh de Jager was snatched in front of Laerskool Kollegepark on Monday as she, her mother and five-year-old brother were getting out of the car.

The Grade R pupil was reunited with her family a day later following a frantic search.

Police confirmed that three suspects have been arrested in connection with her kidnapping. One of the suspects is known to the family and the other is employed by the school.

Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC during a visit to the school confirmed that the school had taken a decision to suspend the woman.

"We endorse the decision to suspend the teacher concerned and then immediately institute disciplinary hearings on the basis of the court appearance and the information we'll receive at court as well

"The school has already amplified its school arrangements. One they've appointed a security firm to ensure everyone's safe. Secondly and this is very, very important they [installed] CCTV cameras so that the safety of all our learners can be assured."

Lesufi confirmed that following a meeting between the school and parents, De Jager's parents indicated that the child would return to the school and even thanked the school for the support during the ordeal.

The suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court on Friday morning.