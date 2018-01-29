Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with police and Ekuhuruleni officials briefing the media on the sex scandal that surfaced at Reiger Park High School. Picture: ANA

Johannesburg - Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday that all implicated teachers and officials involved in the Reiger Park High School sex scandal have been removed from the school and an investigation has begun against the principal.

"The difficulty is that we need the victims to work with us," the MEC said during a briefing at the school.

The school has been rocked by the alleged sex scandal after videos and pictures of the principal having sex with different girls in his office made the rounds on social media.

Three teachers were also identified on the videos.

Lesufi said that the department was working on converting the principal's resignation to dismissal to ensure that he is not able to work for the department again.

"I received an anonymous message from a parent last Thursday that contained the pictures and information on what was happening at the school."

"It was in that meeting that the principal notified the HOD that he had resigned and his last day was the 15th."

Lesufi said that social workers from Childline and the Teddy Bear Clinic were assisting with counselling affected learners.

"Every learner will be given a paper and they will write what they know anonymously."

The police said no charges had been laid yet as they were still trying to identify victims.

"These images and videos were taken three years ago."

African News Agency/ANA