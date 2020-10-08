Teachers taken in for questioning as Lesufi shuts down two schools

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg: Undocumented teachers have been taken in for questioning on Thursday after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi closed down schools alleged to be operating illegally. The Gauteng Department of Education had received complaints that Wisdom English Private School in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni, and True Grace Christian School in Ebony Park, to the east of Johannesburg, were operating illegally as they were not registered with the provincial education authority. Lesufi arrived at the schools with provincial education officials and law enforcement officers who subsequently took in a number of teachers for questioning. It is alleged the teachers are operating illegally without the requisite South African Council of Education credentials and without work permits. The principals could also find themselves in hot water for hiring the teachers without the requisite competency certificates required by law.

“On inspection, it was discovered that Wisdom English Private was operating on four different locations in Ivory Park.

“Some educators failed to produce legal identification documents and the SA Council of Educators compliant documents which is a requirement for an educator to teach learners in all our schools.

“Such educators were taken to the local police station for questioning. Principals from both schools were also taken to the police station for necessary questioning on possible contravention of Immigration Legislation,” said Steve Mabona, a spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department.

The MEC has given provincial education officials 48 hours before a decision is taken about the schools.

He also expressed concern about the conditions that the schools were in, saying they were not conducive for teaching or learning.

“It is sad and disappointing to indicate that True Grace Christian School was amongst schools which were shutdown in 2019, and they unfortunately mushroomed at a new location which was allegedly built two weeks ago.

“The departmental officials have started with a desktop process to source placement for all affected learners in the event these schools are closed.

“Necessary engagements will be facilitated with all affected parents to guide on our intervention,” said Mabona.

IOL