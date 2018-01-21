Johannesburg - Wits Univesity says it has launched a digital innovation programme to help local technology start-ups grow.

The project, part of local firms BCX and Telkom's innovation programme, is targeted towards digital business working in fields like agriculture, smart cities, safety and security, education and retail, said Tanye ver Loren van Themaat, incubator and accelerator manager of the university's Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

“If you have a digital business that could benefit from a boost, the BCX National Innovation Programme will provide you with an opportunity to grow and scale to become a global disruptor," ver Loren van Themaat said.

“One of the biggest benefits is the chance to become a supplier or partner to Telkom or BCX.”

Other benefits of the innovation programme include learning how to refine and develop businesses, becoming market ready and developing networks.

African News Agency/ANA