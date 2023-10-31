Teenage girl arrested in Ekurhuleni as cops seize mandrax tablets and crystal meth

A 19-year-old girl was arrested by Ekurhuleni police for selling illicit drugs after she was allegedly found with an assortment of narcotics. Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said police were tipped off about a teenage girl “openly” selling drugs in the community.

“Following a tip-off from a reliable source, about a youngster selling drugs openly to members of the community, officers visited a house on Makhoba Street, in the Mofokeng section and the young girl, cornered with 96 full mandrax tablets and one ziplock bag of crystal meth, valued at R4,800 was apprehended and taken to the Katlehong police station,” said Thepa. “The detained youth, facing charges of possession of illicit substance and possible dealing in narcotics, is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon.” A 19-year-old girl is set to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession of illicit substances and possible dealing in narcotics. Picture: EMPD On Monday, IOL reported that police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 22-year-old woman, accused of being a drug peddler, and seized narcotics from her.

At the time, Thepa said police were also tipped-off about a young woman openly selling drugs in the community. “Responding to complaints from disturbed members of the community, about a young lady selling drugs openly, officers visited a residence on Moloto Street in the Sotho section. The EMPD officers uncovered 97 full and 30 half mandrax tablets valued at R8,500,” Thepa said at the time. “The female youth, found on the premises, was handcuffed and taken to the Vosloorus police station,” she said.

“The lawbreaker, facing charges of possession of an illicit substance and possible dealing in narcotics is expected to appear at the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court soon.” Last week, IOL reported that the police in Ekurhuleni had arrested two people, including a woman, 60, for alleged possession and selling drugs. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested two people, a 26-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman for alleged possession and dealing in drugs. Picture: EMPD At the time, Thepa said the elderly woman and a 26-year-old man were found in possession of bags of crystal meth.

“On Saturday, October 21, at 1.05am, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit officers who were on patrol, apprehended two persons, and narcotics were exposed,” Thepa said. “During a crime prevention operation at Extension 4 of Mayibuye Park in the Vosloorus area, the Drug Enforcement Unit officers were approached and stopped by a passer-by, alleging that there is a young man and a senior female, selling drugs openly to the community,” she said. “Officers made a turn on Red Rose Street and a 26-year-old man, with the 60-year-old female pair found on the premises, were handcuffed after officers uncovered one ziplock bag with crystal meth valued at R50,” said Thepa.