Tembisa Hospital doctors and nurses are scapegoats – nursing union

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union says it rejects the findings of Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, saying the report aims to absolve the Gauteng Health Department and to scapegoat nurses, doctors, clinical associates and food handlers instead. Makgoba’s report found that there had been gross medical negligence at Tembisa Hospital, leading to the avoidable death of 34-year-old Shonisani Lethole, who went a cumulative 100 hours without being fed at the hospital. The ombud recommended disciplinary action be taken against the hospital’s chief executive, Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, who has been served with a notice of suspension and has been given five days to furnish reasons why he should not be suspended. The ombudsman has also recommended that disciplinary action be taken against about 20 other staffers, including doctors, nurses, clinical associates and food handlers, for failing in their duty to provide care to the patient. Lerato Mthunzi, president of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, said they would not stand by and watch as the health ombud shielded the department from taking responsibility for Lethole’s tragic death.

“The ombud has made recommendations for a long list of doctors, nurses and support staff members to face disciplinary action without holding the department to account.

“Our stance on the report is not meant to diminish the severity of the matter and suffering experienced by the late Mr Lethole and his family. The intention is to point out a failure on the part of the health ombud to hold the department accountable for the mess in the healthcare system,” said Mthunzi said.

She said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, along with officials at the Gauteng Department of Health, should be held accountable for claiming that the hospitals were ready to cope with the virus when they were not.

“They must be disciplined for failing to provide PPEs (personal protective equipment) to front-line workers. We have it on good authority that during the occurrence of this unfortunate and painful event, staff members were on a go-slow strike action after repeated requests for protective gear were ignored.

“No patient, including the late Mr Lethole, received adequate attention or food from staff members during that period due to the go-slow.

“The CEO had sent out communication to nursing management to withhold PPEs to casualty staff as there was a dire shortage.

“The health department was aware of these issues as unions, including ourselves, had rallied behind workers not to risk their lives by working without PPEs,” said Mthunzi.

She added that Mkhize himself, while speaking on Nurses’ Day in May, had said that no nurse should work without PPEs.

“While the pandemic has magnified the cracks and exposed the impact of unequal distribution of resources between the public and private sectors, we are resolute in ensuring that all health professionals are provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and the requisite tools of trade.

“As we celebrate our nurses and midwives, I would like to affirm our commitment to ensuring that no nurse will be allowed to care for patients without appropriate protective equipment, be it at community level during screening and testing or in a health facility,” said Mkhize in May last year.

Mthunzi said healthcare workers and other support staff at the casualty unit of Tembisa Hospital were afraid to enter the ward without PPEs as they were being denied what had been promised to them. She said they were only given plastic apron sheeting and surgical masks.

“This crisis was escalated to the provincial health department but nothing was done to salvage the situation, to the detriment of Mr Lethole and other patients who died within that same period,” she said.

Mthunzi agreed with the ombud that the hospital was a “war zone” that was ill-prepared for the Covid-19 virus.

“The department was irresponsible to designate Tembisa Hospital as a Covid 19 facility in the first place. To make matters worse, the department failed to make necessary improvements to the already overburdened hospital despite warnings that a storm was on its way.

“We expected the health ombud to hold the department to account for the mess they have created by not making sure that the health system is adequately resourced. Our fear is that failing to acknowledge the bigger picture will lead to more tragic deaths,” said Mthunzi.

She said any action taken against the CEO, doctors, nurses, clinical associates, food handlers and support staff would not fix the rot within the health system.

“Instead, this gives the department an opportunity to hide behind scapegoats while doing absolutely nothing to resolve major issues,” she said.

She said the suspension of the hospital chief executive was not the answer, as in 2015 Dr Daisy Pekane had been suspended after complaints from members of the community and six years later history was repeating itself.

“Fast forward five years and the department has suspended another CEO because, clearly, the problems were never resolved.

“The department can suspend or dismiss all the CEOs in the world, but for as long as there is no political will to capacitate hospitals people will continue to die.

“We find it surprising that the minister rushed to position himself as the chief complainant in this matter, given the fact that his failed administration created this mess,” said Mthunzi.

IOL