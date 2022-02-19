Tembisa Hospital nurse, allegedly shot by cop ex-lover, to be laid to rest

Durban - Lebogang Monene, the nurse gunned down at the Tembisa Hospital last week, will be laid to rest on Saturday. Monene was shot dead, allegedly by her policeman ex-boyfriend on February 9.

Just after 8am, the 30-year-old suspect allegedly entered the hospital driving a state vehicle with blue lights on and parked at the Accident and Emergency Department's parking lot, said the Gauteng Department of Health. Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said the man called Monene on her cellphone and asked her to come to the parking lot. "Upon her arrival, the police officer opened fire on the Enrolled Nursing Assistant and turned the gun on himself. Unfortunately, the nurse died on the scene while the police officer is currently in a critical condition," she said.

Modiba said the hospital was closed for the rest of the day. Monene had been working at the facility since 2016. Following the shooting and killing of a nurse at Tembisa hospital on Wednesday a small memorial service is held for her with all staff dressed up in black. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA) Nursing union, Denosa, has condemned the murder.

They are calling for the police officer, who has been charged with murder, to face the full might of the law. Denosa Gauteng provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, said the facility had organised counselling for the staff and patients who witnessed the incident. "This incident has highlighted the need to reconsider allowing officers of the law to enter facilities with guns, and the need to have gun storage in healthcare facilities by security unless they are escorting a dangerous patient or a convict," he said.