Tembisa Hospital Shooting: Denosa condemns the killing of a nurse by on-duty police officer partner

Pretoria - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said it condemns in the strongest terms the fatal shooting of a nurse at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday. The Gauteng provincial Health authorities said that just after 8am, the 30-year-old police officer entered the hospital driving a State vehicle with blue lights on and parked at the accident and emergency department’s parking lot.

“The man then called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba. The nursing union said it calls on law enforcement agencies to ensure that, if the police officer recovers, “he should face the full might of the law for the killing of the nurse and for abusing the privilege that is extended to officers of the law to enter healthcare facilities with their guns,” said Simphiwe Gada, Denosa Gauteng provincial chairperson. Gada said the facility was organising counselling for the staff members and patients who witnessed the incident.