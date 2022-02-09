Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after cop fatally shoots lover in parking lot

Pretoria – The Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni has been temporarily closed after a police officer allegedly shot and killed his 30-year-old partner, a nursing assistant at the facility, in the parking lot. “The Gauteng Department of Health would like to advise members of the public who need to access health care services at the Tembisa Hospital today to visit other nearby health facilities as the hospital remains inaccessible following a fatal shooting incident that has left both patients and staff members in shock,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

He said patients currently admitted at the facility continue to receive care. “The public will be notified when the facility reopens later today,” he said. The Gauteng provincial health authorities explained that just after 8am, the 30-year-old police officer entered the hospital driving a State vehicle with blue lights on and parked at the accident and emergency department’s parking lot.

“The man then called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself,” said Modiba. “Unfortunately, the nurse died on the scene while the police officer is currently in a critical condition.” He said given the tragic incident, the hospital is currently not in a position to receive the public into the facility and is diverting calls to nearby facilities.