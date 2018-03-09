Ten people were injured, five critically, when a bakkie and a car collided at the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Saturday. Photo: ER24

Ekurhuleni - Ten people were injured, five critically, when a bakkie and a car collided at the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene and found a man in a VW and nine other people in a bakkie had sustained injuries, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

All the injured, all men between the ages of 25 and 40, were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care. The cause of the accident was not yet known, she said.

African News Agency/ANA