Tensions escalate within ANC leadership over DA’s future in the GNU

Tensions within the ANC have reached a boiling point as ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, Paul Mashatile, have clashed over the party's stance on the DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU). The controversy began when the DA voted against the ANC's budget proposed VAT hike in the National Assembly last week, sparking a heated debate between the two parties.

Smaller political parties backed the ANC, helping it to pass the Budget despite the DA not supporting its GNU partner. The fiscal framework was passed with the help of political parties outside of the GNU, including ActionSA and Build One South Africa (Bosa), on the condition that there there must be further talks to explore alternatives to the VAT hike. According to a senior ANC member, who was part of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting that discussed what the party’s intentions were regarding the DA on Monday, there was a fierce battle between Ramaphosa and Mashatile on whether to retain the DA within the GNU or let them go.

Mashatile has been vocal about his disapproval of the DA's actions, stating that their decision to oppose the budget was a clear indication that they were "defining themselves outside the GNU". In contrast, Ramaphosa has taken a more diplomatic approach, opting to engage with the DA to keep them within the GNU. According to the source, during the meeting, Ramaphosa and Mashatile did not see eye to eye and this led to divisions in the room.

“Mashatile wants the ANC to move on and form a coalition with other parties that could form another GNU. This would mean a cabinet reshuffle which would have to be implemented by Ramaphosa who is against it,” the source said. However, speaking at a press briefing at the ANC’s headquarters in Luthuli House on Monday, the party's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the NWC had decided to "reset" the coalition and engage with parties inside and outside the GNU to address the impasse over the 2025 budget.

Mbalula added that the party would negotiate with all stakeholders, including the DA, to find a way forward. Mbalula emphasised the need for maturity and discipline within the coalition, stating that "government is government; you have to win the debate within the executive". "We are deeply concerned by the actions of the DA, whose participation in the GNU has been marred by double-dealing," Mbalula said.

“We have written to political parties, inside and outside the GNU, seeking an audience with them so that the engagements continue over the next five days,” Mbalula said. Tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU) are reaching breaking point as the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed an urgent court application at the Western Cape High Court, challenging the adoption of the 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals. He also took the opportunity to take a swipe at the DA, saying they were using the GNU for political gain. “The DA has been shifting goal posts…and if they walk (out of the GNU) they will be replaced. If they do not walk they will have to explain themselves why they are not walking.

“We are not beholden to the DA, we are beholden to the country. The DA can walk tonight if they want to…let them walk. We managed to pass the budget without the DA,” Mbalula said. Mbalula evaded questions about the possible in-fighting amongst ANC members regarding the DA’s future in the GNU. “The ANC is a big organisation and we have members that are highly opinionated and share some information with the media. They are your assets.

"I wont blame the media when that happens, it's us that we have to blame for going to the media and telling them about our internal affairs,” he said. The tensions between Ramaphosa and Mashatile have raised questions about a potential succession battle within the ANC. Sources suggest that Mashatile may be positioning himself to succeed Ramaphosa as party leader.

The DA, for its part, has continued to prepare for court action over various issues, including the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act and the VAT hike in the budget. The party's leader, John Steenhuisen, has continuously expressed concerns about the ANC's intentions and the stability of the GNU. Speaking during a television interview yesterday, Steenhuisen said his party was still committed to the GNU and was ready to continue with negotiations.

"Our party has always been against the VAT increase and we have said that. However, we are ready to negotiate with the GNU partners to find a way forward," he said. Meanwhile sources close to the DA said the party was also grappling with internal divisions over its continued participation in the GNU alongside the ANC. A faction within the DA, which has always opposed the GNU, is now pushing to withdraw from the coalition.